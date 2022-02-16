Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Some traditions are too important to break.

For many folks, February is a month of frilly hearts, sweet candies and sweeter love. For Young & Restless‘ Jess Walton (Jill), though, the month got off to a rough start as she faced the six-month anniversary of husband John James’ passing. It’s a difficult milestone to hit, but Walton’s story doesn’t end there.

Rather than let it send her to a dark place, the actress seems to have embraced the rest of the month as a way to remember and celebrate the love that she shared with her husband of over forty years.

More: Rory Gibson’s love life is better than Noah’s

On Valentine’s Day, she shared a wonderfully sweet photo of her and her husband, cowboy hat and all, and wrote simply, “John, my forever Valentine.”

It’s clear that the love she feels for him is just as strong as ever and the touching post was a wonderful way to celebrate with the man she’ll always hold in her heart.

Two days later, Walton celebrated another day that’s arguably more meaningful to the couple.

“Happy birthday to my John,” she wrote on Instagram as she shared photos of the two of them with dual birthday cakes. “Our birthdays are two days apart, so we’d always celebrate together.”

There’s something even more endearing about the two of them knowing that their birthdays were so close, they really did share everything together.

Her fans immediately began wishing her husband a happy “heavenly birthday” and offering their support, prayers and love.

We’d also like to wish them both a happy birthday as we keep Walton in our thoughts. As sweet as her celebratory posts are, we know this has to be a difficult time right now. We’re just glad to see she’s making it through with warm memories and love.

If you’re feeling up to it before you go, why not check out our gallery honoring the soap stars who’ve passed in the past year. For many of us, they brought love into our homes even in the darkest of times.