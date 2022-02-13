Young & Restless Preview: [Spoiler] Advises Sally and Adam To Keep Their Newfound Relationship a Secret
CBS Screenshot
Victor has a shocking suggestion for his son.
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of February 14 – 18, Adam and Sally’s relationship could already be in trouble. Read on for the details and watch the teaser video.
Adam kept his word to Sally and found her a new job at Newman Media after Chloe and Chelsea dumper her from their company. However, even Sally didn’t expect Adam to offer her the COO position! He felt she was smart and knew her way around business and books. Of course, Victoria told Ashland she was sure they could use Sally to their advantage and in another preview suggests they make sure Adam screws up.
Adam finally confessed to Sally that he returned her feelings, but was wary of starting a personal relationship when they hadn’t fully defined their professional one. However it isn’t long before Adam caves in to his feelings, and in the newest preview, he and Sally get passionate at the office.
Later, Sally makes it clear to Adam that they can’t be together if it means sneaking around. Adam assures her that he sees no reason to keep her a secret. Someone disagrees with that idea. Victor catches them in an almost kiss and blurts out, “I can!”
Why would Victor want them not to go public? Is he thinking about how this could impact the business’ image? Or is this about what he suspects is going on with Ashland’s sudden health improvements?
Video: Young & Restless/YouTube