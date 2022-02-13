Young & Restless’ Robert Newman Hints That Ashland’s About to Hold Victor’s Feet to the Fire: ‘The Tables Could Be Turned Tomorrow’
Howard Wise/JPI, Monty Brinton/CBS
Can The Mustache make his move without his enemy flipping the script?
Ever since Ashland first showed up in Genoa City, The Young and the Restless fans have been waiting (and waiting, and waiting) to see him face off against Victor in a knock-down, drag-out fight. Victor’s been digging into Ashland’s past as he’s been getting his game pieces in place and the expectation (no offense, Mr. Locke) is that the Mustache is going to crush his opponent.
More: Eric Braeden is missing his leading lady
But it may not go down like that.
As headwriter Josh Griffith told Soap Opera Digest in their most recent issue, Victor may still be laying low in fact-finding mode, but “It’s not a matter of if Victor will confront Ashland, but when and why.”
The why is still up in the air, but it sounds like we may be getting closer to the when. When Ashland’s new portrayer, Robert Newman, chatted with Soap Opera Digest’s podcast, he had a few words to say about his alter ego’s relationship with Victor — not to mention plenty of praises reserved for Eric Braeden himself.
Newman began talking about a scene they shot that was a “master’s class in performance” from Victor’s portrayer, then mentioned how astonished he was to see his scene partner go “to 10 different levels.”
That sounds about right, though, especially when talking about Victor facing off against an enemy. There’s nothing simple about how the mogul works, and the more formidable a foe he’s facing, the more levels Victor’s operating on. The man can go from calmly calculating to full-on raging all within the span of a few minutes. So it sounds like a confrontation is just around the corner.
But when the knives do finally come out, don’t expect the confrontation to be cut and dry. Ashland is no cartoon villain and Victor should never forget that maxim about living in glass houses…
Newman slipped into Ashland’s voice with Digest to make clear that “there’s a lot of questionable things that you’ve done, too, Victor.” Both businessmen, he continued, are “cut from the same cloth. The tables could be turned tomorrow, and these two characters could trade places entirely. [Victor] could be playing the bad guy, and I could be playing the noble guy, the father who’s trying to defend his daughter.”
Right now, Victor seems certain that he’s on the right side and Ashland is on the wrong. But if The Mustache goes too far and alienates his family or his daughter, Victoria, as he tries taking down her husband, he could easily go from hero to villain.
More: The shocking twist that would rock Devon’s world
It is, after all, a path he’s tread many times before. And if that happens, Ashland will be all too ready to call out Victor’s own mistakes and make himself the hero of this story. Could Victor survive that? Probably not if his family agreed with Locke.
In case you need a reminder about all the misdeeds Ashland could dig up, why not check out our gallery of Victor’s life before you head out? Long before he was a family man, Victor was an all-out villain.