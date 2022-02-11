Eric Braeden stars as Victor Newman in Daytime’s #1 Drama, THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS, broadcast weekdays on the CBS Television Network.Pictured: Eric BraedenPhoto: Robert Voets/CBS©2013 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

We’re right there with ya, sir.

You never forget your first love. Or, in the case of The Young and the Restless’ Victor Newman, your second or third, either. On February 10, the ruthless tycoon’s portrayer Eric Braeden showed his sensitive side, tweeting a lovely behind-the-scenes photo of himself with longtime lady Eileen Davidson, who’s played Ashley Abbott on the CBS soap on and off since 1982.

“Miss her on the show,” Braeden wrote, underscoring the sentiment with a heart emoji.

Regular viewers, of course, are well aware that Davidson still reprises her role now and then. (She also sometimes raises hell as Days of Our Lives’ Kristen.) But back in 2018, the Emmy winner announced that she was “leaving my second home” in Genoa City, saying that it was “time for a little more control over my day-to-day” life.

Still, whenever Braeden and Davidson have crossed paths on screen, that old magic is still there. Just this past year, as Victor and Ashley reconnected in their concern over distraught daughter Abby, they couldn’t help but be drawn into thoughts of their fraught past. He may be settled down and boo’d up with wife Nikki, but a part of his heart will always belong to the one who got away.

