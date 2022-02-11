Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Reveals the Leading Lady That He Misses
CBS
We’re right there with ya, sir.
You never forget your first love. Or, in the case of The Young and the Restless’ Victor Newman, your second or third, either. On February 10, the ruthless tycoon’s portrayer Eric Braeden showed his sensitive side, tweeting a lovely behind-the-scenes photo of himself with longtime lady Eileen Davidson, who’s played Ashley Abbott on the CBS soap on and off since 1982.
“Miss her on the show,” Braeden wrote, underscoring the sentiment with a heart emoji.
Miss her on the show!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/agoG91V8NH
— Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) February 11, 2022
Regular viewers, of course, are well aware that Davidson still reprises her role now and then. (She also sometimes raises hell as Days of Our Lives’ Kristen.) But back in 2018, the Emmy winner announced that she was “leaving my second home” in Genoa City, saying that it was “time for a little more control over my day-to-day” life.
Yes I am leaving my second home @YandR_CBS in September. I’ve been so blessed to be able to play Ashley Abbott and work with the amazing people on the show and have nothing but gratitude and love for all!!! Time for a little more control over my day to day! ❤️❤️💋
— Eileen Davidson (@eileen_davidson) June 27, 2018
Still, whenever Braeden and Davidson have crossed paths on screen, that old magic is still there. Just this past year, as Victor and Ashley reconnected in their concern over distraught daughter Abby, they couldn’t help but be drawn into thoughts of their fraught past. He may be settled down and boo’d up with wife Nikki, but a part of his heart will always belong to the one who got away.
