As She Gets Back to Work, Young & Restless Alum Hunter King Shares Shots of Herself ‘Chilling’ Behind the Scenes
Howard Wise/JPI
It’s always exciting to get word that this popular actress is filming.
We can think of a million reasons why Summer should be back in Young & Restless’ Genoa City, not the least of which is that she misses her mom so much that she’s actually considering having Phyllis come to Marchetti. As Michael forewarned, mother and daughter trying to work together is almost certainly a recipe for disaster.
And while Summer’s been living her best life overseas in a blissful marriage to Kyle with her adorable stepson, Harrison, surely it would be more fun to have them back in town when Victor digs the latest dirt on the tot’s former father, Ashland Locke? And Sally… imagine Summer finding out that her redheaded nemesis has been made C.O.O. of a major media conglomerate and is on the verge of dating her Uncle Adam.
More: Y&R beauty’s Bond girl video
Fans of the character are always on the alert for news of King’s return — even if it’s just to pop in — so it’s always exciting to get word that the actress is filming.
King took to her Instagram account to share a behind-the-scenes look at her latest shoot, and while the location could certainly pass for Genoa City, Wisconsin in the winter, it does appear she’s filming outside at night, so it’s likely the star is on a new project.
More: The Y&R twist that would devastate Abby
She shared a couple of photos just chilling in her trailer, and another two showing her followers where they were filming along with a quip that indicated she wasn’t entirely thrilled with the conditions: “Roses are red, this mirror is dirty, night shoots suck when it’s below thirty.” Brrr. We hope King was bundled up. Hit the arrow on the post to see all of her pics.
While we wish King was teasing a return to Young & Restless, we can’t wait to find out what project she is working on. Some of her former co-workers from the soap clearly feel the same way as they reacted enthusiastically to her share. Sasha Calle, who played Summer’s rival Lola, cheered, “Go get ‘em,” while her Y&R onscreen mama, Michelle Stafford exclaimed, “Yes!!!!” Daniel Goddard urged the star to “crush it” and former Kyle, Lachlan Buchanan, who now appears on ABC’s Station 19, told her, “You’re the most smartest munchkin.”
What story do you think could bring Summer back to Genoa City? Share your ideas with us in the comment section below, but first, check out our photos of couples soaps tried to force in the gallery below.