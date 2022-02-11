Young & Restless Preview: Chance Reveals Dominic’s Bone Marrow Results — Plus, Adam and Sally Take Things to the Next Level
Victoria and Ashland plot against Adam.
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of February 14 – 18, Adam and Sally are redefining their relationship. Read on for the details and watch the teaser video.
After Dominic slept through Mariah and Tessa’s entire engagement party without even waking for a bottle, Abby worried something could be wrong. They took the baby to see the doctor, and a blood test indicated the boy’s red blood cell count was extremely low. Chance, Devon, and Abby could do nothing but wait on further tests, including a bone marrow aspiration. Next week Chance reveals to Rey that the latest test results are back, and Rey can see the news isn’t good.
After promising her a job with him at Newman Media, Adam went and made Sally his COO. And as hard as Adam tried to keep things professional, he admitted he was finding it difficult to resist Sally, who made it known she wanted him. In a preview of what’s to come, Adam and Sally get hot and heavy at the office and do some damage! The question is, will crossing this line blur Adam’s objectivity even further when it comes to Newman Media?
Preview for next week.#YR pic.twitter.com/ioaB7AsZJo
— Julie (@Julie_foxy) February 10, 2022
Finally, Ashland had suddenly begun making vast improvements in his health which weren’t going unnoticed by others. And when Locke learned of an American poking his nose around the clinic in Peru where he received his miracle cure, he refused to let it change his plan. Coming up, Victoria continues to focus on Adam, and suggests she and Ashland make sure her brother screws up instead of waiting for the inevitable. Perhaps Victoria’s eyes should be more focused on her husband, who clearly has an agenda of his own for Newman Media.
