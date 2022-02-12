Howard Wise/JPI

From the drama of daytime, former soap actor sets the stage for an electrifying performance.

The last time we saw Jason Canela’s Arturo (Abby’s ex) in Genoa City was when he returned to attend his brother Rey’s wedding to Sharon in December 2020 — and for those who don’t recall, the character left prior to that to live in Miami with Mia (Rey’s ex) and their son Mateo. Though we would’ve much rather seen Arturo stay in town to face new drama-filled obstacles, we are glad to report that the actor is currently part of an exciting musical and playing a high-profile name.

Fans can now see Canela on stage in Florida as Emilio Estefan, the husband of music sensation Gloria Estefan. On Your Feet is based on the true story about heart, heritage and the couple’s rise to the top and will include the iconic songs “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “Get On Your Feet,” “Don’t Want to Lose You Now,” “1-2-3” and “Coming Out of the Dark.”

Of the role, Canela expressed, “It is truly an honor to have been selected to bring the character of Emilio to life… the fact that we get to do this in my hometown brings me the feeling that I can’t even put into words.” However, he teased, “Get ready my people! This is Tasty!”

Prior to the musical’s opening night on Wednesday, February 9, Canela shared a video to show how he was warming up for the exciting role.

And if you’re in the Coral Gables area and want to see him on stage, the production runs through Sunday, March 6, and tickets can be purchased online.

Video: Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre/YouTube