Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Mourns the Loss of a Dear Friend: ‘He Was Finally Released From This Dreadful Alzheimer’s Prison’
“He was a great intellect and a tough player.”
“Alzheimer’s is a devastating disease,” wrote Eric Braeden after a visit with Professor Michael Meyer back in November of 2021. How right he is. The sixth leading cause of death in the United States shows no mercy whatsoever as it plunges its sufferers into dementia.
Visiting my old friend, Professor Michael Meyer, with whom I won the US SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP in 1973! One of the brightest people I have ever known! ALZHEIMER’S is a devastating disease! 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/3baVIqte2l
— Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) November 18, 2021
On February 7, the Young & Restless star shared a sad but inevitable update. “My oldest friend passed away last week,” he tweeted. “He was finally released from this dreadful Alzheimer’s prison!
“We won the US championship in [soccer in] 1973 together!” he added. “He played midfield and I, right fullback!”
Needless to say, Meyer was going to be missed. “He was a great intellect and a tough player!” said Braeden. “RIP, my friend!”
My oldest friend, Prof Michael Meyer, passed away last week! He was finally released from this dreadful Alzheimer prison! We won the US CHAMPIONSHIP in 1973 together! He played midfield and I right fullback! He was a great intellect &a tough player! RIP my friend! 💪💪💪🙏 pic.twitter.com/RefqA177fT
— Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) February 7, 2022
On the flipside, the Emmy winner does have reason for little good cheer today, too: It marks his 42nd anniversary playing Young & Restless’ Victor Newman. Mind you, at first, he never dreamed he’d stay in Genoa City so long.
Dismayed by “a lack of respect for the medium by everyone who’s involved with it except for [late co-creator] Bill Bell… I wanted out after three months,” he told the Archive of American Television in 2016. The boss convinced him to sign on for a full year, but afterwards, Braeden “was so depressed, I said, ‘I gotta get out of here.’”
Thankfully, he never has! You can read our tribute to the actor and his accomplishments as Victor here.