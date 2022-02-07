John Paschal/JPI

A little time out with family and friends is just what the doctor ordered.

Last Friday, The Young and the Restless fave Melissa Ordway (Abby) posted the devastating news that her precious dog Riley had passed away. Anyone who shares their life with a furbaby can imagine, her heart was absolutely broken. “Thank you for being an angel here on earth,” she expressed about her “companion, my journal, my first child, the sweetest boy,” then went on to say, “Now you’re amongst all the angels in heaven.”

We were happy to see that the CBS soap star got out and about over the weekend to enjoy some “sunshine” with “friends,” which are both “good for the soul.” By posting her time away from home, Ordway not only let her followers know that she was taking steps to mend her broken heart, she gave fans a glimpse into the fun day with her husband Justin Gaston and daughters.

Following two cute photos of Ordway and Gaston sharing some popcorn at the Santa Monica Pier, there were ones of Olivia and Sophie winning stuffed animals, running with friends, enjoying rides and staring out at the Pacific Ocean.

And as Ordway stated, the “sunshine and friends” clearly put a smile back on their faces.

And as Ordway stated, the "sunshine and friends" clearly put a smile back on their faces.