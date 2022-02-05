John Paschal/JPI

Daniel Goddard will never forget February 2, 2002. As he Instagrammed on Thursday, “20 years ago today, I married the love of my life,” Rachel Marcus, with whom he now has two sons.

Years have passed… decades even… “But somehow it seems like just hours ago, maybe minutes, sometimes even just seconds… ” the Young & Restless alum wrote. “I remember every moment of that day, and sometimes I wonder how it could feel just like yesterday.

“But,” he added, “I suppose that is just what happens when you find your soulmate.”

Goddard, who played Cane on the CBS soap from 2007-19, sounds as if his feelings for his missus have only deepened, sweetened and grown richer with time. “I truly am the luckiest man in the world to be married to you, my love,” he said. “You have given me happiness, guidance and mental and emotional peace and calm. I love you!

“I could tell you every day how much I love you,” he concluded, “and I will never truly encapsulate how much you mean to me. Happy anniversary, my love, now and always!”

