Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Shares How He Ended Up In a Fight With the Last Person You’d Want to Throw Down With
Howard Wise/JPI
And the Emmy winner lived to tell the amazing tale!
The Young and the Restless‘ Eric Braeden covered a lot of ground when he appeared on The Talk yesterday to celebrate his 42nd anniversary as the one and only Victor Newman. He chatted about everything from Gunsmoke to Mary Tyler Moore and Betty White.
Of course, for a man who’s been in show business as long as Braeden has, tales of celebrity encounters are no surprise. At least, most of them aren’t. There was one run-in, though, that had us all raising our eyebrows — when the late Muhammad Ali challenged him to a fight in an elevator!
“He was a big fan of the show, wonderful man,” Braeden recalled of their meeting, so naturally he’d want to throw down with Victor himself. However, while the actor is also an accomplished boxer, he clarified that, when it comes to Muhammad Ali, “You play box with him, you don’t really box with him.”
Sadly, as he said, there were no cameras around to capture the monumental meeting, but it’s one he’ll never forget. Nor will he forget the experience of walking through LAX with one of sports’ greatest legends.
It was, he said, “akin to walking with a holy man. Everyone stops and just stares at him. I mean everyone. It’s very touching.”
Fortunately, we do have cameras now, and Braeden knows how to use them to keep up with his fans on TikTok! Plus, it gives him a chance to show off the same boxing skills he got to share with Ali, like in the post below from this past Thanksgiving.
The social media platform is something he’s taken to with a natural ease, and it’s earned him scores of new followers. When he was asked how it feels to have fans who keep getting younger and younger, he didn’t miss a beat and replied, “Very good. It feels very good!”
Whatever you do, keep on fighting!! Happy Thanksgiving 🦃
