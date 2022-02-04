CBS screenshot

Lily confides in Billy about what she sees coming.

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of February 7 – 11, Devon is concerned about Dominic’s health. Read on for the details and watch the teaser video.

Adam was floored after learning Victor sold Newman Media to Victoria, and that she was his new boss. Victoria told Ashland she was sure Adam would resign rather than work for her, but after a pep talk from Sally, Adam shocked his sister and agreed to stay on.

Chloe and Chelsea, unfortunately, were informed by Victoria that their fashion component was being dropped, so they went to Lauren to pitch their platform to Fenmore’s. However Sally was out, but Adam promised the redhead a job with him at Newman Media, which got under Chelsea’s skin.

Next week, Adam finally admits to Sally that he wants her just as much as she wants him, but there is a catch! Could Adam simply be talking about business?

Adam isn’t the only one dropping big bombs, as a serious-looking Billy listens as Lily confides she saw this coming and thinks she knows what it is. Is Billy rethinking working for her at Chancellor Industries? Or could this once again be about Adam, Victoria, and Newman Media?

Finally, after returning home from Tessa and Mariah’s engagement party, the nanny told Chance and Abby that little Dominic slept the whole time they were out and didn’t even wake for his bottle. Concerned, Abby thought the boy looked a little pale. In the preview of what’s to come, Chance tells Devon that after seeing the doctor, the physical exam was normal. However, the doctor took some blood to be sure. Will Dominic be okay? Or could the blood test reveal something no one saw coming?

