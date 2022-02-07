Leave Young & Restless’ ‘Teriah’ Alone — Here’s the Familiar Face With Whom Noah *Should* Be Being Paired
Howard Wise/JPI
It’s not rocket science, people. Let’s right the course!
Ever since The Young and the Restless recast Noah with the appealing Rory Gibson and had the character start making googly eyes at ex-girlfriend Tessa, viewers have been saying, “No. Just no.”
But, despite the fact that Tessa dumped Noah for his sister, despite the fact that she’s a lesbian, despite the fact that they didn’t have some grand love affair like “Shick” or “Phick,” and despite the fact that the audience is audibly groaning, the show has kept barreling down this path. Why? Beats us. Maybe the powers that be can’t figure out how to redirect. We can, though.
If it were up to us — why is it never?!? — we’d bring to Genoa City a recast Zoe Buckingham (since Kiara Barnes now calls Fantasy Island home) and let the Bold & Beautiful model turn Noah’s head. Let her become the muse for Chelsea and Chloe’s next fashion venture, and while working in chilly Wisconsin, keep warm with the world’s loneliest hottie.
We’re not suggesting that just to stick a fork in the Noah/Tessa story, either. Our idea makes sense. He was hurt by Tessa and (eye roll) still can’t seem to get over her. Zoe was hurt by Carter and (despite the shrug with which she left her soap) probably still thinks about him from time to time. So it would be only natural for them to commiserate and, in so doing, discover that they were wasting their time thinking about the past when they had in front of them such an appealing present — and maybe even future?
Suddenly, Noah would be transformed from a mopeypants to sexytime. Zoe would get back a groove that honestly she never had on Bold & Beautiful. And as an added bonus, she’d have a built-in bestie in fellow L.A. transplant Sally, a gal who knows a thing or two about paying dearly for her mistakes.
What do you think? Wouldn’t this pairing be a lot friskier and more fun than Noah Debbie Downering all over “Teriah” and their engagement? On your way to the comments, stop off at the below photo gallery that climbs the twisted branches of the Newman family tree.