CBS soap star and her award-winning producer husband say goodbye to longtime family home.

Last month The Young and the Restless actress Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) and husband, Bold & Beautiful producer Edward Scott, closed a chapter in their life by selling their Los Angeles home. As first reported by Mansion Global, the couple’s 6,000-square-foot Tudor went for a whopping 6.2 million dollars — not too shabby considering it was documented as having been purchased in 2001 for $2.3 million.

“Initially, everyone wanted to make major changes to the home,” an agent for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties shared. “Suddenly, people were loving it the way it was. We ended up selling with multiple offers.”

So, what do you get for that kind of cash? We can tell you that the CBS vet lived in style in a guard-gated community on Mulholland Drive in California. Surrounded by mountain views, city lights and the Pacific Ocean, the five-bedroom, nine-bathroom home has a master suite to die for with vaulted ceilings, two walk-in closets, a fireplace and a dry sauna.

Other prestigious highlights include a renovated chef’s kitchen with a walk-in pantry, a guest-suite with its own private entrance, a gym and for the wine-lover in the family, an underground wine cellar and tasting room! Stepping outside, potential buyers were treated to a gourmet kitchen for entertaining, as well as an infinity edge pool.

If you want to see the gorgeous home for yourself, take a peek inside, including the breathtaking views from the master bedroom, in the gallery.

