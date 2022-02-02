Get Your First Look at Young & Restless’ New Ashland in Action — Plus, Robert Newman’s First Airdate Revealed
Something appears to have come between “Ashtoria.”
Happily, it’s only a desk. As you’ll see in the below first photo of Robert Newman in action as The Young and the Restless’ Ashland, he and bride Victoria still look very much like honeymooners.
But, given that Victor has set loose Michael to dig up all the dirt that he can on his new son-in-law, we’ve gotta wonder how long it will be able to last after Newman takes over from Richard Burgi in the Wednesday, Feb. 9, episode.
Unless you’ve been living under a rock — and a rock that doesn’t have wifi at that — you already know that Ashland’s original portrayer was let go for inadvertently violating the soap’s COVID protocols. Tapped to picked up where he left off was Newman, who played Josh Lewis on Guiding Light for nearly 30 years.
Though it’s been a while since the veteran actor replaced someone else, he has done it before — back in 1986, when he succeeded Joseph Bottoms as Santa Barbara villain Kirk Cranston, who fought a losing battle to keep apart Cruz Castillo and Eden Capwell (Marcy Walker, who’d later be re-teamed with Newman on Guiding Light as Tangie Hill).
In addition, our new Ashland has guest-starred on everything from Criminal Minds to Law & Order: SVU and worked in film and on stage. In other words, he’s a whole lot more than Josh Lewis — he’s got this!
In leaving Young & Restless, Burgi graciously wished Newman well and let him know that he was inheriting a hell of a leading lady in Emmy winner Amelia Heinle.