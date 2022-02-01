Jill Johnson/JPI

Soap alums join contestants for a record-breaking event.

Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and daytime fans are in for a real treat! If you enjoy watching the CBS game show The Price is Right weekdays, you’ll get to see it in primetime with a soapy twist. In honor of the holiday of love, be sure to tune in on Monday, February 14, at 8 pm, as former The Young and the Restless stars and real-life husband and wife duo Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) and Sofia Pernas (ex-Marisa) join host Drew Carey during a Valentine’s special on CBS, as well as on Paramount Plus.

Fans can expect to watch Hartley and Pernas play alongside the audience — but it’s not going to be a regular audience… it will be full of fellow newlyweds, like the soap alums. While the contestants will compete for various prizes, including cash, romantic trips and luxury cars, Hartley and Pernas will be playing for Operation Therapy, a new organization that helps military veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress by providing them with therapy and service animals.

Since this was pre-recorded, we are happy to report that the couple set the record of winning the most money for charity of any celebrity in the show’s history — so you won’t want to miss this!

The couple, who was married in 2021, recently expressed just how much they love each other. On January 29, Pernas shared fun photos with her hubby to celebarte his special day and expressed, “Happy Birthday to my one-in-a-solar system. Thank you for being such a giver, and just being all around perfect. Here’s to all our incandescent trips around the sun.” Hartley quickly jumped into the comments to let his bride know just how “perfect” she is.

