Things are about to heat up on The Young and the Restless and Cait Fairbanks (Tessa) has given her followers a sneak peek at some of the goings-on behind the scenes. Although her character is gearing up for a big future ahead with her fiancée Mariah, last week her soon-to-be brother-in-law and former flame Noah couldn’t contain his feelings any longer and in a drunken stupor hinted that he still had feelings for Tessa.

Now this week, Tessa tells Mariah about her conversation with Noah and as loved ones gather at Crimson Lights to celebrate Tessa and Mariah’s engagement, Noah arrives with something to say.

Fairbanks shared three photos on Instagram simply captioned “BTS.” The first contained a shot of Eric Braeden (Victor) smiling for the camera from the hair and makeup room. However, the following behind-the-scenes pics were of the siblings themselves.

With Mariah seated on the pink couch at Society…. could she be waiting for Tessa? Or maybe Noah? It’s likely she’ll want to connect with her brother about his unresolved feelings for her fiancée. The third pic might prove that Noah is about to open up to someone else as he can be seen at a table with his father at the coffeehouse.

Fans shared their excitement for the storyline ahead and even the CBS soap jumped in to comment on the photos, “These are too good.”

Whatever the case, there’s nothing like drama amongst family members, and as Fairbanks recently told Soaps.com, “One of the best things about being on a soap is that you never know what might happen next!”

While we wait for Noah's big engagement party announcement, take a moment to look back through Teriah's love story in our photo gallery below.