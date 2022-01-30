CBS screenshot

Mariah gets surprising news about her brother.

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of January 31 – February 4, Tessa and Mariah’s engagement party could hit a snag. Read on for the details and watch the teaser video.

Since returning to Genoa City, Noah has been helping his ex Tessa with her music career. Meanwhile, not only are his ex and sister Mariah planning to adopt a baby, they officially got engaged. They soon set a potential spring date for the wedding and joked they should start planning before Sharon and Faith take the whole event over.

However, before they could even begin to tackle preparations for the wedding, and begin the adoption process, Noah opened up to Mariah. After witnessing Mariah propose to Tessa after recreating their first date, a drunk Noah appeared to hint that he was still carrying a torch for Tessa. He later apologized for his outburst, hoping it wouldn’t make things awkward, and insisted he just wanted to move on.

This coming week, Tessa opens up to Mariah that Noah confessed he still has feelings for her. Mariah was stunned, but the party must still go on. Sharon, Nick, Devon, Amanda, and others gather to celebrate Tessa and Mariah’s engagement. However as Sharon toasts to the happy couple, Noah interrupts with an announcement to make!

Head to the comments with your best guess on what Noah's going to reveal.

