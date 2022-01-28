Howard Wise/JPI

The actress slammed the door shut on this particularly poisonous internet troll.

Well, it’s been a long journey for Young & Restless fans, but the day has finally come: Tessa and Mariah are officially engaged! It’s not just a momentous day for the couple, but also for the soap — and really, all of daytime. That’s exactly why Out wrote up a piece on their engagement, and Mariah’s portrayer, Camryn Grimes, joyfully shared it on Twitter.

This Queer Proposal Just Made ‘Young & the Restless’ Series History https://t.co/F6IREk5WeC — Camryn Grimes (@camryngrimes) January 28, 2022

This is the internet, though, and it’s a lot easier to spread hate than love. Grimes’ joy was not shared by everyone. One fan posted a particularly nasty diatribe that we won’t reprint, but one that blasted “Teriah” and suggested that Young & Restless co-creator William Bell Sr. would be ashamed of what was happening.

And Grimes was not having it.

“I have no chill today,” she tweeted in initial response. “I’m exhausted and sleep deprived from a puppy.” She then, essentially, told the viewer to sit down and keep her bigotry to herself. But that wasn’t the end.

“This is what really gets my goat,” she wrote as a follow up, “you having the audacity to speak on Bill Bell’s behalf. As if you knew him. You didn’t… but I did. And it’s your comment that would disgrace him and what he created.”

Another thing, and this is what really gets my goat… you having the audacity to speak on Bill Bell’s behalf. As if you knew him. You didn’t… but I DID. And it’s YOUR comment that would disgrace him and what he created. — Camryn Grimes (@camryngrimes) January 28, 2022

Well said!

For the majority of fans, Grimes’ support and response in the face of hatred were everything. In fact, their replies restored some of our faith in humanity.

As Paul tweeted quite pointedly, “*Watches several hundred hours of adultery, murder, deception* ‘Wow, the two girls in love is too much for me.'”

*watches several hundred hours of adultery, murder, deception* Wow, the two girls in love is too much for me. — Paul E. Cheesesteak (@paulbensonsucks) January 28, 2022

Other viewers proved that they had mastered the art of dealing with online trolls and simply ignored the initial nasty comments. Instead, focusing on positivity.

Kathy Moore just responded with, “You and your boyfriend and Mariah got engaged at the same time! Congratulations!”

You and your boyfriend and Mariah got engaged at the same time! Congratulations! — kathy moore (@grizzlyklan) January 28, 2022

And then there were the fans who were downright touched about the actress’ dedication to their community. They’re the ones who really warmed our hearts.

“Thank you for standing up for us, Camryn,” Gilbert Urbano tweeted . “We are all human beings and deserve to have a place in this world.”

Thank you for standing up for us Camryn, you are part of the family, we are all human beings and deserve to have a place in this world. 🙏🏽🤍 — Gilbert Urbano (@GJUrbano82) January 28, 2022

Ultimately, thanks in large part to Grimes’ quick thinking in shutting it down, an incident that started out with so much hate ended up bringing people together in an affirmation of humanity and love. Sometimes the internet really does surprise us.

