Years ago, it wasn’t at all uncommon for soap stars to do big, splashy public appearances — often at a mall — where they could have awesome, in-person interactions with their adoring fans. And while times have changed, our desire to get a little one-on-one time with our favorite daytime actors and actresses hasn’t diminished one bit. And if we can do that while also raising money for a fantastic charity? So much the better.

Well, fans will have the opportunity to do both as Kate Linder (Esther, The Young and the Restless) hosts the annual OpportuniTea. This year’s event will be live online on February 27, 2022, benefiting March of Dimes Canada. This year’s lineup features Linder’s costars Christian Jules LeBlanc (Michael), Bryton James (Devon), Camryn Grimes (Mariah), Brytni Sarpy (Elena) and Cait Fairbanks (Tessa).

“I’m always so grateful to all the castmates that have joined me over the years,” enthuses Linder. “We have a good time, and we’re able to help so many people.”

Tickets for the event start at $50 for the main event, which will feature a question-and-answer session with the stars as well as an auction of unique Genoa City-related items. Guests can also purchase a VIP experience for $100 which includes a pre-show celebrating Linder’s 40th anniversary with the soap.

Those in the Toronto area can take things to the next level with the $150 OpportuniTea VIP Local offer, which includes not only the main and VIP events but also delivery of a basket of goodies.

All proceeds from the event go to support March of Dimes Canada’s Conductive Education program, an event near and dear to Linder’s heart. (In fact, she’s been an ambassador since 2012!) “It’s an amazing organization,” says Linder. “They’re able to help children and adults become productive members of society. I’ve been so blessed with everything I have in my life, and I love being able to give back.”

