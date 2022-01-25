Howard Wise/JPI

Young & Restless’ Conner Floyd took time out from playing the emotion-heavy role of Chance Chancellor, who is struggling with PTSD following an explosion while also trying to bond as a family with his wife Abby and their new son, Dominic, to travel back to his home state of Texas for a family get-together. And if his social media photos are anything to go by, it was a really good time!

Floyd, along with his girlfriend Carly Frei, attended a family wedding in Fort Worth, and they looked amazing dressed to the nines for the special event. It’s clear from the photo dump that Floyd was thrilled to be back in the fold creating memories. Of the fun pics, which included posing behind bars and in a cowboy hat, Floyd explained, “Ain’t no party like a Floyd/Noonan party, cause a Floyd/Noonan party don’t stop!!” See for yourself! (Click the arrow on the side of the Instagram post to browse through the photos).

While it was the wedding of “Kendall and Pat,” Floyd and Frei, who runs a mobile tanning company called Glow Boss, made an exceptionally beautiful couple themselves. She shared a different photo of them posing at the event on her social media page. Yowza! We think Abby and Chance should have a re-commitment ceremony because he sure looks good in a suit!

