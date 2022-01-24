Howard Wise/JPI

The exiting Ashland hoped we’d all find someone as wonderful as his better half.

As you’ve no doubt read, some not-so-great stuff has recently happened in the life of Richard Burgi. Over the holidays, he went back East to visit his family, and upon returning, “I inadvertently violated the show’s COVID rules and protocols.

“I felt terrible about it,” he continued. “I still do. It bothers me mightily, but it is what it is. I respect whatever the show’s decision is.”

The show’s decision, as you’ve likely also read, was to let Burgi go and replace him as Ashland with Robert Newman, the soap legend who for decades played Josh on Guiding Light.

Burgi wasn’t bearing any grudges, though. Far from it, in fact. He noted that the powers that be at the soap, “they’re doing the best they can, as we all are.”

The veteran of everything from Another World to General Hospital to Desperate Housewives even had high hopes for his successor. “I truly wish the gentleman who’s coming in to play Ashland a wonderful time,” he said. “He’s going to be working with the most incredible actress and great, great cast.”

Then, on January 22, Burgi shared a photo that might help explain why he’s able to remain so chill. In it, he’s thisclose with wife Lilliana Lopez, with whom he’ll celebrate his 10th wedding anniversary next month.

“May you all find someone who loves and supports you and has your back!” he cheered, hashtagging his post, among other things, #loveandmarriage.

"May you all find someone who loves and supports you and has your back!" he cheered, hashtagging his post, among other things, #loveandmarriage.