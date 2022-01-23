CBS screenshot

Sally could be headed for a fight she can’t win.

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of January 24 – 28, Chelsea puts Sally on notice. Read on for the details and watch the teaser video.

Chelsea confided in Chloe that Adam bluntly and coldly told her they had no future together, and they couldn’t continue to work together if she insisted on dwelling on the past. Chloe pushed Chelsea to break her addiction to Adam and focus on work and her future.

Chelsea went to speak to Adam and told him in order to move forward and continue working on Newman Fashion, she felt it was best she relocate the business to a different space so they wouldn’t constantly be running into one another.

Next week while out to lunch with Chloe, Chelsea fumes at the sight of Sally and Adam out together. She vents that Sally is a hypocrite as she swore to keep things professional with Adam, but from the looks of it, she’s not being professional at all.

Upon being confronted by Chelsea in the promo, Sally swears there is nothing going on between her and Adam. Chelsea doesn’t believe her and says she wrote the rulebook on the game Sally’s playing. She wants Sally to stop playing her for a fool.

Sally goes to Adam, who warns her that if she’s planning to go to war with Chelsea then he doesn’t like her chances. Of course, Sally thinks Adam is underestimating her.

Is Adam right in thinking the redhead doesn’t stand a chance against his scheming, con-artist ex? Or is it Chelsea who underestimates that Sally can play dirty too?

