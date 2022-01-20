Howard Wise/JPI

Honestly, we don’t know why neither we nor the show thought of it sooner!

Ever since The Young and the Restless’ Sharon earned her master’s in psychotherapy, she’s been looking at friends and enemies alike as if across their foreheads were tattoos that read, “Analyze this!” Which makes sense. Why wouldn’t she want to apply the knowledge she worked so hard to attain? But…

Ah, you knew there was going to be a “but,” didn’t you? But she hasn’t hung a shingle. She’s kept right on slinging lattes at Crimson Lights like she was a struggling undergrad instead of starting her own practice with the megabucks that she had to have socked away in her splits from Nick, Adam, Victor…

Why? Even Lucy Van Pelt had her own office, ramshackle as it may have been. And in at least one of Sharon’s classes, it must have been discussed that therapy is rather a private thing, not an endeavor that’s ideally undertaken while surrounded by coffee lovers getting their pumpkin spice fix.

Our solution: Rent Sharon a space next door to the coffee shop — and give her an assistant who could potentially catch lovelorn Noah’s eye. Or designate a room of the home that she shares with Rey as her office. Or bring back Days of Our Lives’ sublime Stacy Haiduk (Kristen/Susan) as Emily and have her and Sharon form a practice together.

Any of those options would make Sharon’s degree feel less like an excuse to be a buttinsky and more like a real career and a logical evolution of a character who’s been through so much.

What do you think, Young & Restless fans? Isn't it about time Sharon got serious and traded triple espressos for nervous breakdowns?