Abby and Devon’s friendship could be on the line.

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of January 17 – 21, Mariah and Tessa’s lives could be about to change. Read on for the details and watch the teaser video.

While watching Dominic, Chance went into a trance and began dwelling on the explosion in Spain and was oblivious to the boy’s crying. As he continued to be plagued with nightmares, Devon also had unpleasant dreams. Devon heard Dominic crying in his apartment, but was unable to locate him. Concerned, Devon felt forced to act and revealed to Abby and Chance that he was moving forward and filing for shared custody of the boy. Next week, Abby thinks Devon is accusing her and Chance of being unable to parent Dominic, but it’s Chance’s psychological state that concerns Devon, and how it might impact Dominic.

After Jill agreed to sell Chance Comm to Victoria and Ashland, Victoria went to her father to try and purchase Newman Media. Victor scoffed at the idea, but his daughter suggested that he and Adam hadn’t done anything game-changing, and eventually, Adam would do irreparable damage to the company given he almost let Billy destroy it. In the latest preview, Adam warns his sister that daddy may not always have her or her new husband’s back!

At Nick’s birthday bash, Tessa and Mariah revealed they were looking into adopting a child. However, that’s nothing compared to what is to come. Mariah is stunned when Tessa gets down on one knee, and asks, “Are you doing what I think you’re doing?!” It sure looks like Tessa is about to pop the question!

Does Devon have a right to be concerned about Dominic, or do you think he’s overstepping? Should Victoria be worried about Adam’s warning? And are you hoping for a Tessa and Mariah wedding? Let us know in the comments!

