Friends make the world go round.

There was a little daytime reunion of sorts recently and The Young and the Restless alum Robert Adamson (ex-Noah) shared a funny pic from the event. Earlier this week we alerted fans to the exciting news that his former onscreen sister Camryn Grimes (Mariah) and her boyfriend Brock Powell had gotten engaged. Along with former General Hospital star Robert Palmer Watkins (ex-Dillon), he took some time out to celebrate with the happy couple.

Adamson shared a funny photo, to which Watkins was the only one smiling for the camera. Why, you ask? Well, while Grimes was gazing at her fiancé, Powell was gazing at Adamson, who appeared to be making a kissy face to his daytime pal’s soon-to-be husband! “I’m not entirely sure who got engaged here,” Adamson joked. “But congratulations to the happy couple, I guess!”

Watkins posted a slew of laughing emojis before sharing a photo of his own. Again, he was smiling for the camera, as was Grimes, but this time Adamson and Powell were gazing at her beautiful face. “I love these humans,” Watkins expressed. “Congrats Camryn and Brock, you found lifetime love.”

Along with their engagement reveal photo, Grimes had recited Ellie’s quote from the Disney film Up, “You and me, we’re in a club now,” to which Powell replied, “I have just met you and I love you,” a quote from Up’s Dug. Our hearts absolutely melted!

Again, we send the couple our best wishes for a wonderful, happy future!

