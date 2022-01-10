John Paschal/JPI

On January 7, Brock Powell slipped a ring on the finger of his sweetheart — and, it would seem, in the sweetest possible way.

It was Up, Up and away for Camryn Grimes and boyfriend Brock Powell over the weekend: They got engaged in a manner inspired by the beloved 2009 film that starts off with a montage of the feels-inducing romance of Carl and Ellie Fredricksen.

“You and me, we’re in a club now,” the Young & Restless star captioned the pics accompanying her post — quoting Ellie in the process. (Remember the scene below?)

The first of the images Mariah’s portrayer shared was an artful one of her and her honey smooching with her newly blinged-out finger — well, technically her whole hand as well as his — in the foreground. In the second, we see a full-on Up homage complete with balloons and a replica of Carl and Ellie’s house. “Only up from here,” Grimes hashtagged her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camryn Grimes (@camryngrimes)

Immediately, congratulations started coming in for the couple, who Grimes revealed was a couple back in the fall of 2020. “I’m so so happy for you both,” wrote Sasha Calle (ex-Lola). “Sending you the biggest squeeze you could ever possibly imagine!”

Hunter King (ex-Summer) cheered that Grimes and Powell “deserve all the happiness!” while Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe), Melissa Ordway (Abby) and Lauralee Bell (Christine) dropped emojis galore.

Finally, “Yeeee,” squealed Brytni Sarpy (Elena) with even more E’s than we typed here. Yup, people are pretty dang happy for the duo, who are so in synch, Grimes wasn’t even fazed when Powell told her that he loves Patton Oswalt more than her. “Honestly?” she remarked. “That’s fair.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camryn Grimes (@camryngrimes)

On your way to the comments to share your well wishes, stop off at the below photo gallery that reveals more Young & Restless stars’ real-life significant others.

Video: YouTube/Annaliese Vanhoye