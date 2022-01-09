CBS screenshot

It’s an anniversary worth celebrating this week in Genoa City.

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of January 10 – 14, a special episode is set to air celebrating all things Michael Baldwin! Read on for the details and watch the teaser video.

In an earlier preview, Lauren breaks some big news to Gloria, Chloe, and Kevin… Michael is considering retirement! Of course, his brother Kevin, who has a history of not seeing eye to eye with Michael in regards to the law and legalities, is all for his brother moving on to the next chapter in his life.

In this latest preview, Young & Restless is set to honor Christain Jules LeBlanc’s thirtieth anniversary of playing Michael Baldwin on the CBS soap. In the teaser video, Michael shows off his grey look, including a full beard. Lauren believes he and his big decision deserves a toast, and the two share a dance. As the couple celebrates, fans will be treated to some of Michael’s greatest moments from the soap opera. From shirtless and steamy sex scenes to past weddings, and even his lowest moments, it’s sure to be an episode that fans will adore.

More: Christian Jules LeBlanc looks forward to big changes

With Michael’s brother Kevin by her side, Chloe tells Michael that he is the best of the best! Be sure to comment below on your favorite moments involving Michael’s character, and come back after this special episode airs to leave your thoughts on it.

Be sure to read the Young & Restless spoilers to learn what latest issue brings Nikki and Victor together. Then look at the who’s who of Genoa City in our 2022 Young & Restless cast portraits in the photo gallery below.

Video: Young & Restless/YouTube