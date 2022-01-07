CBS screenshot

It’s Nick’s birthday, but he’s not in a party mood.

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of January 10 – 14, to retire or not to retire, someone is asking that question! Read on for the details and watch the teaser video.

After Victoria was brought in on Billy’s plan to take down Adam and Newman Media, she immediately took the reins. However once Billy learned Traci knew of his scheme, and she was as concerned about him as Lily and Jack were, Billy saw the light. He let Adam know everything, including he wasn’t worth Billy’s time or anger any longer, saying he’d always be the runner-up Newman and epic failure. Billy also wasted no time letting Victoria know the scheme was over. However, it appears Victoria still has more tricks up her sleeve, and next week she offers to buy Newman Media outright from her father! What will Victor say? Better yet, what will Adam have to say after pondering over Billy’s stinging jab?

Nick finally started to feel like he was truly free of the Newman name and confided in Sharon about his Christmas Eve dream involving Cassie. He began to realize the family he created is where he needed to put his focus, and even approached Noah about leaving Newman Media to work for him. In the preview of what’s to come, it’s Nick’s birthday and his family is ready to celebrate with an ambush party!

Finally, Lauren breaks some big news to Gloria, Chloe, and Kevin… Michael is considering retirement! He’s also sporting a beard, perhaps further signifying he’s ready for a big change, and Kevin is all for his brother moving on to greener pastures.

Be sure to read the Young & Restless spoilers to learn what has Ashland's guard up.

Video: Team_Shey/Twitter