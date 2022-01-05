See Young & Restless’ Victor Newman as You Never Have Before as Eric Braeden Comes Down With an Awesome Case of Dance Fever
Do ya think he’s sexy? Come on sugar, let him know.
Victor Newman has got some moves! But then, was there ever any doubt? Just before Thanksgiving, The Young and the Restless’ Eric Braeden announced that he’d be joining TikTok in one of the most delightful ways possible — with a drink in hand and the promise that if he had “another Mexican Chardonnay — which I like — then I will do a dance for you.”
Since then, Braeden’s been killing it with boxing vids, an epic “Joy to the World” performance and some heartfelt season’s greetings. But it seems like he hasn’t had any more of that Mexican Chardonnay… until now!
Rod Stewart’s “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy” has been making the rounds as a TikTok dance challenge and Braeden obviously couldn’t let a good time pass without jumping in on the fun feet first!
“Happy New Year,” he wrote, adding with a laugh, “don’t try this at home!”
That actor is, after all, a professional! Check out the awesome video below.
@ericbraedenHappy New Year, don’t try this at home! 🤣♬ Da Ya Think I’m Sexy? – Rod Stewart
It didn’t take long for the video to rack up millions of views and the fans to take notice and share it over on Twitter. And they were all here for it!
As Chester Johnson Jr. noted, you can tell even by the way Genoa City’s dances that he’s a boxer. Plus, without a doubt, “Eric Braeden is a cool dude and he has moves.”
@EBraeden is a cool dude & he has moves. Also look at the position of his hands, you can tell that he boxes, he has his guard up, hands close to the chin. Hey, I tell you what, I wouldn’t want to be the guy that gets smashed by Mr. Braeden’s jab! Happy New Year sir! God bless!🙏🏾
— Chester Johnson jr. (@chesterjohnsonj) January 1, 2022
For others the video gave them a bit of light in a dark time and started 2022 just right!
“Love this, Eric Braeden,” Robb Girl #3 tweeted. “It was just the New Year’s lift that my spirits needed.”
🙏👍🤣
— Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) January 4, 2022
Then, of course, there was the obvious.
“We need to see more of this Victor on Y&R,” Michelle Luttrell added.
👍🙏🤣
— Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) January 4, 2022
Actually, Victor probably needs more of that dance fever to keep him warm too! It’s looking like a cold winter in the Midwest! When fan Mary Wilson tweeted out that “It’s 15 degrees in Genoa City, Wisconsin,” Young & Restless‘ former Danny, Michael Damian, chimed in with, “Holy smokes, you better let Victor Newman know…”
But once “Victor” did know, Braeden proved that he’s not just a master of Tik Tok, but also Twitter as he let loose the scream heard ’round the world: “Nooooo!!”
NOOOOO!!
— Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) January 4, 2022
It’s okay, Victor, just dance your way through the cold and we guarantee it’ll warm everyone in Genoa City up! Happy New Year, sir, and thank you for starting it out just right for all of us!
But now that Braeden has danced us in 2022, why not take one last look back at all that happened on Young & Restless in 2021. After the year the Newmans had, we can understand the urge to shake it all off with a little dance!