Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Comes Out Swinging in 2022: ‘Bring It On’
That reminds us: We should probably be doing something about our diet and exercise New Year’s resolutions right about now. Er, right?
On January 2, while many of us — what? Just us? — were wondering whether we’d had one too many glasses of bubbly when we vowed on New Year’s Eve to start taking better care of ourselves, Eric Braeden was off doing what he always does: kicking butt.
In a video tweeted out by the Emmy-winning soap legend, he’s seen at the gym beating the crap out of a punching bag. At least he was wearing boxing gloves, or the thing wouldn’t have stood a chance of remaining intact!
Victor’s portrayer used the caption to the clip to express his feelings about the year to come: “2022,” he wrote. “Bring it on!” He wasn’t just ready for whatever challenges it might bring, he was beyond ready.
2022, BRING IT ON! 🤣🥊 pic.twitter.com/ekQF5cpMO7
— Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) January 3, 2022
Hilariously, one of Braeden’s Twitter followers replied, “Was it my imagination, or was there a piece of paper on the heavy bag that read ‘Jack Abbott’?” Ha. Or, lately, Billy Boy Abbott.
When another follower noted that Braeden was using “that Brooks jab” during his workout, the boxing aficionado confirmed it. “That’s right, my man,” he replied. “I learned that from Henry Davis, who trained Monroe Brooks.”
