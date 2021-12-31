Young & Restless Preview: Chelsea Questions Adam’s Feelings for Sally — and Lily Is Stunned by Victoria’s Reveal
CBS screenshot
A new year means potential for new loves and new opportunities.
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of January 3 – 7, Nick has a suggestion for his son’s future. Read on for the details and watch the teaser video.
After Victoria witnessed Billy’s drunk act, only to realize he was faking it, Billy and Lily went to see Victoria and tried to get her to join them in their plan for revenge against Adam and Victor. After some consideration, Victoria was onboard, wanting Billy to inflict maximum damage to Newman Media’s reputation. Billy wanted to make it known that he’d like to run Newman Media if she acquired it, which she offered to take into consideration. However, Lily worried there was no way they could trust Victoria, and it looks like she’s right. Next week, with Billy by her side, Lily asks Victoria why she suddenly thinks she’s in charge of this revenge plot. Victoria lets them know that’s because she is!
More: The secret that could destroy Ashtoria
Noah continued working with Tessa and was eager to begin work at Newman Media with Adam and Victor. However, his father has other ideas and notes there are greener pastures out there for him and suggests Noah come to work for him. Which side of the family will Noah choose?
Preview for next week.#YR pic.twitter.com/r6E01GvLU2
— Julie (@Julie_foxy) December 29, 2021
Finally, Chelsea was stunned by how accommodating Adam was being with her since she returned to town, and admitted to Chloe that she hadn’t been this happy in a long time. Despite Chloe’s warnings about getting involved with Adam again, Chelsea opened herself up to him on New Year’s Eve, reminding him how happy they were only two years ago. In the preview, Adam makes sure to draw a line in the sand with Chelsea that she doesn’t cross, namely what is going on in his personal life unless it involves Connor. Still, Chelsea hopes something could possibly change, but then reality sets in as she asks bluntly if he’s falling for Sally. Will Adam answer honestly, or resort to playing games?
Be sure to read the Young & Restless spoilers to learn who Chance turns to for help. As we get ready to close out the year, check out our photo gallery of soaps’ best and worst for 2021.
Video: Julie_foxy/Twitter