Young & Restless Exclusive: Beloved Emmy Winner Gets Candid About Why Her Juicy Comeback Role Didn’t Quite Work
It ain’t easy playing the vixen.
When Eden Riegel played Bianca Montgomery on All My Children, she knew she had a kinship with the character that helped win her a Daytime Emmy. So perhaps it’s not surprising that she revealed to Soaps.com that she “would be so on board” if Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos came calling for her to reprise the beloved role on the proposed primetime reboot Pine Valley. Butt when it comes to another of her former soap characters, she feels much differently.
Fans of the much-loved actress will recall that after leaving the ABC show, she hopped over to CBS in 2010 to play Heather Stevens on The Young and the Restless. And that character… well, let’s just say Heather didn’t forge the same bond with the audience that Bianca had.
Calling it a “strange time” in her life and “an odd moment for The Young and the Restless,” Riegel admits she felt like a fish out of water. “They had a legacy character that they wanted to take in an entirely new direction,” she recalls. “They thought I’d be really good at it, but Heather also had a lot of baggage because she was kind of a vixen and a cheater.”
That is, of course, a far cry from the Pine Valley sweetheart she’d previously played. “Those are not personality traits that I’m extremely comfortable portraying, and I think people watching the show could tell.”
Riegel shares more with us about Bianca's loves on All My Children, plus her thoughts on whether she's going to get that call about doing Pine Valley.