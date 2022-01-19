eden riegel heather stevens yr

John Paschal/JPI/ABC/Courtesy of Everett Collection.

It ain’t easy playing the vixen.

When Eden Riegel played Bianca Montgomery on All My Children, she knew she had a kinship with the character that helped win her a Daytime Emmy. So perhaps it’s not surprising that she revealed to Soaps.com that she “would be so on board” if Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos came calling for her to reprise the beloved role on the proposed primetime reboot Pine Valley. Butt when it comes to another of her former soap characters, she feels much differently.

Fans of the much-loved actress will recall that after leaving the ABC show, she hopped over to CBS in 2010 to play Heather Stevens on The Young and the Restless. And that character… well, let’s just say Heather didn’t forge the same bond with the audience that Bianca had.

Calling it a “strange time” in her life and “an odd moment for The Young and the Restless,” Riegel admits she felt like a fish out of water. “They had a legacy character that they wanted to take in an entirely new direction,” she recalls. “They thought I’d be really good at it, but Heather also had a lot of baggage because she was kind of a vixen and a cheater.”

That is, of course, a far cry from the Pine Valley sweetheart she’d previously played. “Those are not personality traits that I’m extremely comfortable portraying, and I think people watching the show could tell.”

Michael Muhney, Eden Riegel"The Young and the Restless" Set CBS television CityLos Angeles09/21/11©sean smith/jpistudios.com310-657-9661Episode # 9768U.S. Airdate 10/28/11

Above: Riegel’s Heather was blind to the fact that bad boy Adam (then Michael Muhney) was faking his failing eyesight.

Riegel admits, “The role didn’t fit me like a glove as Bianca did. With Bianca, I felt like I could understand every thought that she had. I related to her in every way. And this role was a bit of a challenge… we didn’t quite mesh.”
Don’t assume from her comments that her Young and Restless experience was a negative one. Rather, she calls it a “wonderful” time in her life because of the  “kind” cast and the opportunity to work with her best friend, Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, who’d formerly played Bianca’s girlfriend, Maggie). But the real reason she is truly grateful for her time on the show is even more special. “It’s the reason I got to start my family,” she shares lovingly. “Young and Restless gave me the courage and stability to have my first baby, and I did when I was on that show. I have such fond memories of feeling first kicks and morning sickness and all of that during my first experience being pregnant.”

Riegel shares more with us about Bianca's loves on All My Children, plus her thoughts on whether she's going to get that call about doing Pine Valley.