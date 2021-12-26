Young Restless Preview: [Spoiler] Crashes Ashland and Victoria’s New Year’s Celebration — Plus, Phyllis Looks Forward To A Cat Fight to Ring in 2022
Friends, families, loved ones, and enemies all make big plans for the New Year.
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of December 27 – 31, Genoa City is getting ready to ring in 2022. Read on for the details and watch the teaser video.
Last week Nick made amends with Victoria and Ashland for the holidays, and he and Ashland agreed to start fresh. In next week’s preview, it’s Adam’s turn, and he crashes Victoria and Ashland’s celebration and is looking to start the New Year off with a bang. In a previous preview, Sally asks Adam about his New Year’s Eve plans. So who will he be ringing in 2022 with?
Nate and Elena enjoy the holidays together, but Nate is really looking forward to them moving in and Elena waking up every morning in his arms.
With Nick and Phyllis officially over again, and Phyllis and Jack still dancing around a reunion, Phyllis is looking for something to do for New Year’s and turns to her old pal Lauren. She thinks there is nothing better than ringing in the New Year with good friends, champagne, and perhaps a catfight between Lauren and Chloe. Lauren thinks the idea sounds like a whole lot of fun! Chloe might disagree.
Be sure to read the Young & Restless spoilers to learn who makes a confession to Adam. Also, Young & Restless will be pre-empted on New Year's Eve.
Video: Young & Restless/Instagram