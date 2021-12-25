Young & Restless Vet Shares Christmas Eve Heartache
Image: Howard Wise/JPI
“Rest easy,” he told his beloved dog.
It might have been harder than usual for Days of Our Lives new Sonny, Zach Tinker, to be merry this Christmas. On December 24, he took to Instagram to share sad news with his followers.
More: Our take on Days of Our Lives’ 2021 stories
“After 21 long years of living, we had to put Bella down today,” he began a post that included several sweet photos of the four-legged family member that he called the “weirdest [bleeping] dog I’ve ever met.”
He didn’t mean that as a complaint, mind you. In fact, he went on to make clear that “I wouldn’t have changed a gosh darn thing about her.
“I love you, little girl,” he concluded. “Rest easy.”
View this post on Instagram
Immediately, Tinker’s pals offered their condolences — in particular his old clan from The Young and the Restless, where he’d played Fen. Greg Rikaart, who was his Uncle Kevin on that show and Leo to his Sonny on Days of Our Lives, sent love via heart emojis.
Young & Restless dad Christian Jules LeBlanc (Michael) took in Tinker’s description of Bella and declared, “She sounds absolutely perfect.”
More: Young & Restless star’s poignant message to late husband
That she does. As you head to the comments to offer your condolences, if you feel like you need a little pick-me-up, stop off at our photo gallery of holidays past from Days of Our Lives, The Young and the Restless and all the soaps. It’s the closest you can get to attending a Christmas party without having to put on pants.