Young & Restless’ Mark Grossman Rates Himself a Three Out of 10 — But Not in the Way You’re Probably Thinking
Adam’s portrayer is no “wrap star,” he recently admitted.
In the latest of The Young and the Restless’ mega-cute Countdown to Christmas videos, Mark Grossman and Courtney Hope play a little game of Truth or Dare — minus the dare. They were challenged to answer honestly with the grade they’d give their gift-wrapping skills.
“To be honest and critical of myself,” Sally’s portrayer said that she deserved “probably like a seven [out of 10].” Her Scotch-tape-and-bows game was “not terrible, but it’s not that bad.”
Which is still light years better than ours, if non-cast members are allowed to play along.
Answering second, Grossman displayed none of the tendency to bend the truth for which Adam is so infamous. “I would give myself like a hard three at best,” he said with a laugh. “I am so sloppy.”
But his reasoning made sense. The present’s receiver is just going to rip open the package, so ya know, if it’s a bit haphazard, so be it.
Mind you, it did sound like a knack for gift-wrapping might occasionally skip a generation. “My mother’s really good at it,” said Grossman.
Hope learned how to decorate a present so that it was more than presentable from her aunt. She “was really good at it,” said the actress, “and she taught me all of her skills, and I think I picked up some of them.”
