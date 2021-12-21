As Her Daughter Turns 12, Young & Restless’ Michelle Stafford Shares an Inspiring Message — and a Bunch of Photos So Adorable, They’ll Make Your Heart Burst
Bjoern Kommerell
From baby girl to pre-teen beauty.
The Young and the Restless vet Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) is celebrating someone very special today — her beautiful daughter Natalia. “This beauty. This superstar is 12,” the CBS soap actress announced on Instagram. “Happy birthday amazing one.”
Stafford also shared a few photos with her oldest child, as well as some adorable younger — and older — shots, and stated, “Keep soaring for the stars. I am the lucky one to be your mama. Keep being exactly who you are because who you are is stellar.” She closed out the birthday tribute with a sweet comparison and gushed, “I love you more than ice cream.”
Friends of the daytime star sent their own birthday wishes, including castmate Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren), who shared, “Happy Birthday beauty! I have loved watching you grow! We will celebrate when you get to Tennessee, love you!” Stafford’s former General Hospital co-star Finola Hughes (Anna) added, “She knows who she is. That’s what is so beautiful about her.”
Natalia is the older sister to brother Jameson, who celebrated a birthday of his own back in October, in which the proud mom of two let it be known that she loves him “more than ice cream” as well.
Talk about sweet!
Earlier this month, Stafford shared a “Polaroid appreciation post” that not only included a pic of her and the kids but another one with Hughes, who was the first to comment, “Tree trimming… Wait…!”
Earlier this month, Stafford shared a "Polaroid appreciation post" that not only included a pic of her and the kids but another one with Hughes, who was the first to comment, "Tree trimming… Wait…!"