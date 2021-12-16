Young & Restless’ Amelia Heinle Opens Up About Her Former Co-Stars — and the Emmy Winner Who ‘Was a Great Mentor’
CBS
A little piece of the actress’ heart remains in Pine Valley.
Now, when we think of Amelia Heinle, we think of The Young and the Restless‘ Victoria Newman. After 16 years and two Emmy wins, she doesn’t just play the character, she is the character to us. But back in 2001, she was just making her debut on All My Children as Mia Saunders, the surprise half sister of Marcy Walker’s Liza Colby. And though on screen, the siblings weren’t close, especially at first, their portrayers got along great.
“I miss Marcy Walker,” Heinle tells SoapCentral. She “was a great mentor when I first got there, because it was my first time back in daytime after being off for a while.” (Heinle had made her soap debut in the mid-1990s as poor little rich girl Steffi Brewster on Loving and crossed the character over to its ill-fated reboot, The City. Don’t remember it? Catch up here.)
Heinle was also good pals with the leading ladies who played Mia’s Fusion colleagues: Rebecca Budig (Greenlee), Alicia Minshew (Kendall) and Terri Ivens (Simone). “We all got along really well,” Heinle says. “We even had a couple of sleepovers!
“I know how silly that might sound, but we were younger at the time,” she adds. “So we had a few sleepovers at Rebecca’s house, and it was just a great time on that show.”
The one thing Heinle doesn’t miss about All My Children is how isolated Mia was. Unlike Victoria, she wasn’t tied to a whole big core family. So “it gives me empathy for people that come in with characters that aren’t related to anyone,” she says. “It’s harder to break in, and it’s harder to feel connected.”
Heaven knows that’s not a problem for Victoria. Even a glance at the below Newman family album will reveal just how thoroughly entrenches she is in the goings-on in Genoa City.