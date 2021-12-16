Howard Wise/JPI

Who knew? Turns out writing and acting are only part of what makes the on-screen supercouple super together.

From the moment Conner Floyd played his first scene on The Young and the Restless opposite Melissa Ordway, we knew that he was going to work out just fine as Chance to her Abby. The new castmates just had “it,” that intangible something that makes you buy whatever they’re selling on screen.

Ever since, we’ve attributed that to the fact that the twosome are pros — connecting with a leading man/lady is par for the course for them, just another day at the office. But on December 15, as the CBS soap continued rolling out its Countdown to Christmas videos, we learned that there was maybe, just maybe, another reason why they clicked so well.

The question posed to the Chancellors’ portrayers was a loaded one: Which did each of them prefer, festive PJs or sweaters? Ordway answered without a moment’s hesitation. “Holiday pajamas all the way,” she exclaimed. “A holiday onesie can never go wrong.”

Amen to that. Floyd agreed to disagree. “I want the ugly sweaters,” he admitted with a laugh, “as ugly as they get.”

Mind you, that wasn’t as shocking as what Sharon Case (Sharon) learned about her on-screen honey, but still. Really, Conner?

For her part, Ordway wasn’t remotely flummoxed. “That’s why,” she deduced, “we’re the perfect combo, right?”

