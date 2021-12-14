Jill Johnson/JPI

The two tied the knot on October 23, 2021.

The real-life romance of General Hospital‘s Chad Duell (Michael) and Young & Restless‘ Courtney Hope (Sally) has reportedly come to an end. According to Soap Opera Digest, the newlyweds have already called it quits.

The wedding, held only days before Halloween, was an Instagram-worthy event thanks to its goth theme. “Thank you so much to everyone who came out last night to celebrate with [us],” Hope Instagrammed the next day. “We love you all so much. And thank you guys for committing so hard to our goth theme! The amount of black nail polish, guyliner, chokers, corsets and canes [was] more than we could’ve asked for!”

More: Your invite to Young & Restless’ holiday bash

Among those in attendance were the groom’s General Hospital co-stars Maurice Benard (Sonny), Laura Wright (Carly), Wes Ramsey (Peter), Eden McCoy (Josslyn) and Katelyn MacMullen (Willow); the bride’s former Bold & Beautiful castmates Annika Noelle (Hope), Katrina Bowden (Flo), Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) and Patrika Darbo (ex-Shirley); and her pals from The Young and the Restless, among them Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) and Hunter King (ex-Summer).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katherine Kelly Lang (@katherinekellylang)

It was, by all accounts, a night to remember, even dubbed the “best wedding ever!” by Lang. “The setting, the vibes, the vows, the theme, the people, friends and family, the love. Fantastic!”

Now, however, all evidence of the phantasmagorical event have been scrubbed from both Hope and Duell’s Facebook pages. No details have been revealed or even, aside from Digest‘s unsourced posting, confirmed.

More: Who will finally make General Hospital’s Peter pay?

The pair were actually introduced to one another back in 2016 by his former TV brother, Bryan Craig (ex-Morgan), at a party being held to celebrate a mutual friend. Ironically, she was preparing to audition for a role on General Hospital… that of Duell’s future love interest! Although she didn’t land the part, Hope did wind up snagging his heart. From that point on…

Well, see for yourselves by reliving their seemingly picture-perfect romance via the photo-filled gallery below. While we may not know exactly where things went wrong, for a while there it sure seemed right!