Young & Restless’ Jason Thompson Spreads Joy to the World With a Video of His Daughter That’ll Melt Your Heart
Cliff Lipson/CBS
Capturing new memories that will last forever.
There’s been another cute soap-related beach sighting and this time it involves The Young and the Restless star Jason Thompson (Billy). Though the CBS actor wasn’t featured in the video, he was likely the one behind the camera.
“Sunday morning sun vibes,” Thompson shared, along with a performance of his little girl Rome dancing on the sand, fighting against the wind as the waves rolled up the shore in the background. There were also a few photos of his other child, son Bowie, enjoying the sunny start to the day.
His castmate Lauralee Bell (Christine) thought the pics of the kids were “the best” while his former General Hospital co-star Finola Hughes (Anna) coined Rome as an “interpretive dancer.” And she should know, being a dancer herself!
Those who follow Thompson know he loves spending time with his kids. Just last month they set out on a morning hiking adventure, where Bowie and Rome stopped periodically along the way to inspect their surroundings.
And it’s clear just how much his son and daughter love their dad, as seen in the photo, where Thompson shared, “I needed that.”
If you want to add a little more sunshine to your own day, we guarantee the gallery below will warm your heart a bit as you look at photos of other soap stars and their real-life kids. There’s even a family photo of Thompson, his wife Paloma and their children included.