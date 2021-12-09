Young & Restless’ Richard Burgi Marks a Miraculous Milestone: ‘Twenty-Five Years Ago Today, My Life Was Changed… ’
“Gratitude” was more than a hashtag for Ashland’s portrayer on December 8.
They say that you never forget your first time, and heaven knows that was the case for The Young and the Restless’ Richard Burgi on December 8. Why? On that momentous date, he celebrated the birth of his first child with a mixture of joy and thankfulness.
“Twenty-five years ago today, my life was changed by the incredible life-changing, life-affirming gift of Jack Charles Burgi coming into the world!” he exclaimed. “Happy birthday, Bones!”
With that, the daytime vet shared a series of almost impossibly cute photos of himself with his son as a wee one. The hats alone… come on!
Jack is the first of Burgi’s two boys with first wife Lori Kahn. Since 2012, the soap-hopper — who’s also appeared on Another World, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and enough primetime series to fill an encyclopedia — has been wed to Lilliana Lopez.
Oh, and if you’re curious about what a handsome palooka Jack grew up to be… behold. Like father, like son. Clearly, what DNA really stands for is Dang! Naturally Attractive!
