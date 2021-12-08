John Paschal/JPI

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas — starting with this bevy of soap beauties!

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas — complete with a bevy of beautiful Young & Restless gals posing for their annual holiday photo together! The glamorous girl gang got together for some fun in the spirit of the season, and Jennifer Gareis shared the gorgeous results in a series of photos on her social media account and noted, “Years fly by but these friendships stay the same! Here is our annual Christmas photo… I hope you enjoy!”

Gareis is now Bold & Beautiful’s Donna Logan, but played Young & Restless’ minx-y Grace Turner back in the day. Of how they came to be BFF’s, she explained, “We all met on Young & Restless in the late 90s & my life has never been the same! Since then I moved across the hall Bold & Beautiful, but it was Y&R that was responsible for bringing us together.”

The beautiful and talented group includes Sharon Case, Tamara Clatterbuck, Lauren Woodland and Lisa Martin Lampkin. Of her friends, Gareis gushed, “I thank my lucky stars for #mybffs❤️ every single day!!”

While Woodland’s character Brittany was part of the Genoa City teen scene back in the 1990’s, Gareis’ Grace was the person to locate Sharon’s daughter, Cassie (Camryn Grimes), who had been stolen at birth and adopted by Clatterbuck’s Alice and was being looked after by her mother. Alice and Brittany have both reprised their roles in more recent storylines.

View the series of photos in Gareis’ Instagram post below using the arrow at the side of the pic to advance so you don’t miss a single one! Afterward, keep reading to find out which of your faves commented on the glamor shots…

Young & Restless and Bold & Beautiful cast members jumped into the comments to remark on the gorgeous holiday snaps — which were hashtagged with Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas and Happy Hannukah — including Don Diamont (Bill Spencer, B&B; ex-Brad Carleton, Y&R), Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) and Lauralee Bell (Christine), who enthused, “Beautiful bunch!” We couldn’t agree more!

Which was your favorite Young & Restless storyline back in the day? Let us know in the comment section and if you just can’t get enough of the glam, don’t miss Sharon Case’s hottest red carpet looks in the gallery below.