Howard Wise/JPI

Sadly, we know when it’s time to let go but that doesn’t make it any easier…

We are sad to report that The Young and the Restless vet Jess Walton (Jill) had to face yet another devastating loss in her life — twofold. The CBS soap actress posted a photo on Instagram along with the news that she had to say goodbye to her two beloved pups Jake and Lola.

“They were 13 and 14 years old, and their quality of life was diminishing fast,” she shared. “I have to admit that I love them like they were my babies. And I will never forget them.” She closed out her loving post with, “Goodbye my little darlings.”

Many of her castmates showed their support like Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren), who replied, “I’m so sorry sissy. I sent you so much love.” Lauralee Bell (Christine) expressed her love as well, as did Eileen Davidson (Ashley), and former co-star Jessica Collins (ex-Avery) sent her condolences too.

More: Days star says goodbye to his four-legged family member

Our heart breaks for Walton, who, this past August lost her husband John to liver cancer. Since, she has shared photos of her beloved husband to thank fans for their condolences and “loving comments.”

On Veteran’s Day, Walton paid tribute to John with a photo of his 18-year-old self in uniform and stated, “Wish I had been there to welcome you home.”

And on Thanksgiving, the actress sent fans “much love from my family to yours” with a beautiful photo of her, John and their kids.

We send Walton our deepest condolences and invite fans to use the comment section to do the same. Join us as we honor the actress by looking back at her character’s Genoa City memories in our photo gallery below.