Young & Restless’ Michelle Stafford Introduces the Family Member Who Fits in Purr-fectly In the Circus That Is Her Happy Home
It may have taken a while but this “pretty girl” is clearly happy in her fur-ever home.
The Young and the Restless actress Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) is one of many soap stars who have rescued animals. In her latest social media post, she introduced fans to her “pretty girl” Ariel — the family’s rescue kitty.
“It took her a bit to warm up to us… over a year actually,” Stafford explained but made one thing very clear, “She is such a sweet baby.”
Ariel spends her days with Stafford and her children, daughter Natalia and son Jameson. In fact, fans received their first look at their kitty on Instagram back in November 2020 when the daytime vet shared a sweet photo of her kids, along with Ariel, and another cat Ninja, near the family’s beautiful Christmas tree.
The following month she posted a solo shot of Jameson with his buddy, simply captioned, “Cats.”
And the latest addition to the family is their adorable pup Rufus. In August, Stafford announced, “Ok, it’s confirmed… Now my house is a legit circus.”
However, being in the house isn’t the only stomping grounds for “big top” shenanigans… as you can see in the photo below, Rufus loves his walks — and playing in mud puddles!
Now that we’ve gotten to know Stafford’s furry friends, join us as we take a walk down memory lane with a look back on her Genoa City character in our photo gallery below.