CBS, CBS screenshot, Howard Wise/JPI (3)

… right under his nose, perhaps no threat individually, but together? Whoo boy!

The Young and the Restless’ Victor Newman is not a man who is accustomed to losing. If he was, his name wouldn’t so often be preceded by the words “the Great and Powerful.” Next to him, the Locke Ness Monster looks like a minor threat (though Richard Burgi would disagree). Frequent foe Jack Abbott has learned not to so much as challenge the Mustache to a game of chess. And Billy Boy Abbott? Please. Victor’s ruination of his all-time least favorite son-in-law was less a conflict for him than it was an amusing diversion.

But what if Billy, so often the metaphorical punching bag on whom the Black Knight works out his aggressions, were to strike back? And what if Billy didn’t do so alone? What if he launched a sneak attack in such a way that Victor believed he was too far down and out to be so much as a nuisance? What then?

More: Young & Restless vixen’s perfect man is… on Bold & Beautiful

The Craftiest of Scheme Teams

The Young and the Restless is at the moment uniquely positioned to launch two revenge plots at once — and as one. Imagine it: Billy, his life a shambles thanks to his longtime tormentor, approaches Phyllis with an idea that’s so mad, it’s brilliant. He’ll beseech Victoria to take pity on him and allow him to save face in front of the kids by giving him a low-level executive job at Newman Locke. There, he’ll gain access to all sorts of files to which he shouldn’t have access by charming his way through the secretarial pool.

Did we forget to mention that by this point he and Lily will be kaput, at least for the time being? ’Cause they will, their relationship having ironically fallen victim to his need to see Victor brought down.

Payback Is a Bitch

As for Phyllis, Billy will task her with going even further to finally exact revenge on Victor for replacing Jack in her bed with a lookalike drug dealer. Her mission: convince Nick that she wants to reunite, only to use him as a gateway to Newman Locke. “If you can’t beat ’em,” she’ll tell her on-again/off-again husband, “join ’em. I want in — all in.” To the point that she has Nick convince Victoria to hire Phyllis at Newman Locke, thereby putting her, too, in a position to glean intel with which to further their goal. The endgame? To steal away the company that Victor loves at least as much as, if not more than, his flesh and blood.

“Picture it,” says Billy to Phyllis, painting a picture with his words. “Victor summoned to a meeting only to find us occupying his office and our portraits hanging from the wall.” Sure, Billy acknowledges, the betrayal will crush current top exec Victoria and forever end any shot of them reuniting, but you’ve got to crack some eggs to make an omelette. And what a tasty, tasty omelette it would be!

Of course, Victor is no dummy. You wouldn’t have to get up pretty early in the morning to fool him, you’d have to get up the whole damn night before to even stand a chance. But the tag team of Billy and Phyllis just might have a shot at it. Billy would play up his “poor, pitiful me” routine, running around pretending to be disheveled and sloshed, basically living up to all of the worst traits that Victor ever attributed him. And Phyllis?

#sorrynotsorry

Phyllis, in turn, would struggle with knowing how badly she was betraying Nick’s trust. But no one had her back when his father placed her in the arms of a dangerous stranger — not the real Jack or Nick, not in the way that she’d needed them to stand up for her. So she’d have to be sorry, not sorry; in a way, Nick brought this on himself as much as Victor did.

What do you think, Young & Restless fans? Do you believe “Philly” could knock the Great Victor Newman down a peg or two? Or would they be setting themselves up for the ultimate takedown? On your way to the comments, put aside thoughts of retaliation for the moment to review the below photo gallery in which we rate Victor’s marriages from worst to best — because hey, not every missus is a hit!