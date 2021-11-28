CBS screenshot

Is Chance thinking clearly, or is he still suffering from his near-death experience?

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of November 29 – December 3, Chance drops a bomb on Abby. Read on for the details and watch the teaser video.

Though her family tried to help Abby accept that Chance had died while on assignment in Spain, Abby refused to believe it. She knew in her heart that her husband wasn’t gone. After leaving Dominic with Devon and leaving town to clear her head and heal, Abby reached out to old friends of Chance on a hunch. She was stunned to learn Chance was alive and with them, and immediately headed to Spain. However, Ashley was determined to bring her daughter home, and headed after her.

After reuniting with Chance, he explains in another Young & Restless preview that it would have been too dangerous for him to reach out to her and let her know he was alive. Abby is determined to take Chance back home with her and reveals they have a son.

However, their reunion may be short-lived as Chance shocks Abby with some major news. He refuses to go home until he completes the mission he started months ago. Can Abby convince Chance the danger is not worth it? Or will he complete the task he was assigned?

Be sure to read the Young & Restless spoilers to learn what Noah opens up about. And with the holidays upon us, check out our photo gallery of Young & Restless gifts for fans of the soap.

Video: Young & Restless/Instagram