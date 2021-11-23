Before Signing Off Social Media, Young & Restless’ Alum Doug Davidson Makes a Confession About the Show
Out of sight, out of mind.
It’s no secret that many fans miss seeing Doug Davidson on The Young and the Restless as Paul. It’s been over a year since we last saw the longtime vet, who has voiced his disappointment that after 42 and a half years he hasn’t “heard from the network at all. No thank you for your service, a phone call.” Though he didn’t think the lack of communication was personal, but rather a “new era,” he’s “still grateful” for his time with the CBS soap. All the same, Davidson has announced that he will be taking a break from Twitter soon.
“I’ll send stuff before I go,” he promised then admitted, “I keep dreaming about the show and I can’t find my script.” What came across as more of “a nightmare” he wondered, “Lets see if my absence from here changes my dreams!”
His response came after a fan shared a past scene of Paul and Christine having a romantic picnic. “Y&R we miss Doug Davidson, especially with Lauralee Bell,” Lorna Garney stated, “Please bring him back!”
Davidson thanked Garney for sharing the post and Bell responded, “I too am waiting for the day we can have a scene like this together again!”
Which led Davidson to agree, “Me too… but…”
Other fans were quick to jump in with their support, to which he remarked, “You all are fabulous” then went on to explain, “It’s just all Young & Restless.” With the show having been “such a major part” of his life, Davidson shared, “I think I need some separation from it to move on.”
