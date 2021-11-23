Howard Wise/JPI

The nose-kissing video tribute is off the Richter scale of cuteness.

We’re missing Hunter King on Young & Restless as Summer and as it turns out, she’s missing a beloved family member who has passed on…

Anyone who follows King knows that she and her loved ones consider their pups as family members. In fact, she considers her sister Joey’s little sweetie, Angel, to be her niece. Sadly, Angel has gone to the Rainbow Bridge.

King paid tribute to the little one, who was indeed tiny, and thanked her for “putting up with” her “doggy cousins who’ve been at least 20x your size.” If you’ve seen King’s doggo, Poppy, you’ll know what she means.

She shared an adorable video of herself getting nose kisses from Angel that is off the Richter scale of cuteness, and several photos, along with a heartfelt caption that began, “Thank you Angel for being the best niece.”

The photos are evidence of just how loved up the close knit little family was, and makes it clear just how profoundly Angel’s absence will be felt. You can’t help but feel King’s loss when you see the pics of her curled up with her own fur baby, Poppy, and Angel in snap after snap.

Her sister jumped into the comments to assure King, “She loved you so,” and the actress shared additional photos of herself, Poppy and Angel in her Instagram story.

Despite the sad loss for the family, King kicked off her holiday week by celebrating “Friendsgiving” with her bestie, and the feast included Lobster Mac! We love to see her smiling face.

Are you hoping to see Summer and Kyle home for the holidays? Feel free to share your story ideas with us in the comment section after browsing the life and loves of Summer Newman in the photo gallery below.