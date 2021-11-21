Young & Restless Preview: Is Phyllis’ Thanksgiving Too Good to Be True?
CBS screenshot
Gloria helps Phyllis celebrate the holidays, but is it just a dream?
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of November 22 – 26, Phyllis enjoys a memorable Thanksgiving. Read on for the details and watch the teaser video.
As the holidays approach, Phyllis is one person who is likely to find herself alone. With Summer in Italy, and her relationship with Nick officially over, she doesn’t have many other options. There is Jack, who is hoping in time that things between him and Phyllis will go back to normal after he confessed still having feelings for her. However, Phyllis has been pondering if she and Jack could make it work again. Crazier things have happened, including what comes next.
After bumping into Gloria, who she thinks is also spending the holidays alone, Gloria promises to help Phyllis have a memorable Thanksgiving. Phyllis finds herself at the Newmans of all places, where Nikki thanks her for putting up with their crazy family all these years. Phyllis is sure she must be dreaming all of this, as she enjoys the best Thanksgiving she’s ever had with the Newman. Nick, Nikki and Victor are all in a jolly mood, as is Phyllis. Yeah, we are pretty sure this is Phyllis’ own version of A Christmas Carol, just on Thanksgiving, and with Gloria as her guide.
Video: Young & Restless/YouTube